7-year-old dies a week after being hit by vehicle, coroner says
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a child has died a week after they were hit by a vehicle.
According to the coroner, the incident happened on Saturday, March 25, on Kimbark Lane.
The coroner said seven-year-old Cameron Julian Sweeney passed away from his injuries at Prisma Health the following Saturday.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.