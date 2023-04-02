7-year-old dies a week after being hit by vehicle, coroner says

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a child has died a week after they were hit by a vehicle.

According to the coroner, the incident happened on Saturday, March 25, on Kimbark Lane.

The coroner said seven-year-old Cameron Julian Sweeney passed away from his injuries at Prisma Health the following Saturday.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.