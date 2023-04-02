Fifth suspect arrested in homicide case after missing NC woman’s body found

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested another suspect in connection to a homicide investigation after a woman’s body was found.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 37-year-old Alison Thomas was reported missing in February, and her body was later found in March.

Weeks after the body was found, Union County deputies arrested three people, Amanda Griffin, Brandon Kisiah and Michael Kasminoff, in connection to the case.

The following week a fourth person, 29-year-old Shawn Akins, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to Union County deputies, a fifth person, 39-year-old William Mulenex, was arrested on Friday, March 31.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder and is currently being held at the Union County Detention Center.

Following his arrest, deputies said three of the suspects, Amanda Griffin, Brandon Kisiah and Adkins, now face first-degree murder charges.

All of the suspects remain in custody at this time.

