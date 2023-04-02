Man dies after motorcycle crashes into vehicle in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says a man is now dead after he crashed into a vehicle while driving a motorcycle.

The Coroner’s Office says they were called to U.S. Hwy 221 N. near the intersection of Peach Valley Drive in Cherokee Springs Saturday evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Subaru Forester was driving North down Hwy 221 when they attempted to turn left onto Peach Valley Rd.

The motorcycle driver was driving South on 221 and struck the Subaru.

Troopers say the driver of the Subaru was injured and was transported by EMS to the hospital.

Troopers say there were four more passengers in the Subaru that were uninjured.

Upon arrival - officials say they observed a man who died after crashing a motorcycle into a vehicle.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Karl Moore II and pronounced him dead at 8:05 p.m.

