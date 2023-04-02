Man dies following reported shooting, coroner says

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a reported shooting in Simpsonville.

According to the coroner, the incident happened at around 2:20 a.m. on Lake Lennox Drive.

Officials said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead at around 3:01 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Roach
Man arrested after woman’s body found behind church in Easley
Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
NC: Thousands of customers without power amidst high winds
Generic blue lights
Upstate school placed on lockdown due to ‘unsafe’ person in car line
Crews are responding to a scene on East Blackstock Road in Spartanburg on Saturday, April 1,...
2 dead, family displaced after car drives into house in Spartanburg

Latest News

Smith is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Bond hearing set for alleged Alex Murdaugh conspirator
Man dies after motorcycle crashes into vehicle in Spartanburg Co.
Pickens County crews work to put out multiple fires
Pickens County officials work to fight multiple fires
Two people are arrested in Greenville after a police chase
Two arrested after police chase in Greenville County