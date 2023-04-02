Man dies following reported shooting, coroner says
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a reported shooting in Simpsonville.
According to the coroner, the incident happened at around 2:20 a.m. on Lake Lennox Drive.
Officials said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead at around 3:01 a.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
