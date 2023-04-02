Man visiting family shot following altercation on Anderson street, coroner says

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one man was found with gunshot wounds on a street after a domestic altercation Saturday night.

According to the coroner, the coroner responded to the scene at 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Tribble Street and North Murray Avenue.

The coroner said the man was treated on the scene by EMS personnel and taken to AnMed where he passed away from his injuries.

Officials said the man arrived from New York on Saturday to visit family and was involved in a domestic altercation with a known acquaintance. They have ruled his death a homicide.

Anderson Police were also on scene.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

