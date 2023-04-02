Unsettled weather for the week ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The week ahead features unsettled weather with a rollercoaster ride of temperatures next week.

First Alert Headlines

Rain to start the week

Temperatures go up and down all week

More rain and storms for late week into the weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

The week ahead brings all kinds of weather to the Western Carolinas. We start off Monday a little cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky as a warm front makes a run at the area. The models are quite different at the moment on our rain chances with the Euro keeping rain chances to our south with a small chance for an isolated shower in the Upstate. The GFS brings the rain right over us bringing scattered showers to the whole area. For now, know there’s little confidence in the rain forecast and plan for the rain and scale back if we need to.

Scattered showers possible through the day (Fox Carolina)

Tuesday is dry with highs jumping back to the 70s area wide. Then we jump again to highs in the 80s for Wednesday. However, an approaching cold front brings a slight chance for showers, mainly late in the day. From there, the rain chances stay elevated through Saturday as the cold front pushes into the area on Thursday and then stalls over or just south of the area through Saturday setting up a wedge pattern for the early part of the weekend. No particular day looks like a washout as of right now and the severe weather threat which is good news.

Unsettled pattern next week (Fox Carolina)

As far as the temperatures, we stay warm on Thursday ahead of the cold front with highs in the 70s and 80s. Then highs fall into the 60s for Friday with a potential wedge wet up on Saturday dropping highs in the 50s to low 60s. The temperatures for Friday and Saturday are highly dependent on the wedge set up so for now, take it with a grain of salt but know, it does trend cooler for the weekend.

Cooler to start the week, warm for the middle, then cool for the weekend (Fox Carolina)

Cooler to start the week, warm for the middle, then cool for the weekend (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.