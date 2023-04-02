Volunteers raise thousands for suicide prevention at Anderson University

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson University officials say hundreds of volunteers participated in an “Out of the Darkness Campus Walk” Saturday.

So far - officials say the walk has raised nearly $9,000 to support suicide prevention efforts of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Officials say gifts supporting the walk will continue to be accepted through April.

Former Clemson University football player Javis Austin shared his story of hope during the opening ceremony.

“Communication is how we learn, how we live through life, and how we alert others that something is wrong so that we can receive help,”said Austin, who lived through a suicide attempt in 1999 after losing his brother to a sudden heart attack and finding himself on the bench for much of the Tigers’ season. “There is a positive way through every situation. I didn’t take that route, but God gave me the second chance to show others that route.”

The ceremony also included the reading of a proclamation from the City of Anderson recognizing the day as Suicide Prevention Day.

Officials say the two-mile walk itself snaked through the Anderson University campus.

Some participants walked in memory or in support of a loved one or in honor of their own mental health journey.

Local sponsors included the Blood Connection, iTrust Wellness Group, Guffee Dental Associates, Restoring Hope Counseling, Ruth Harbin Counseling, Greenville Counseling Associates, the Anderson University Student Government Association and AVI Food Systems.

