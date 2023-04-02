Where to find the Upstate’s cheapest gas as the national average climbs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GasBuddy says the national average price for gas is rising. Here’s where you can find the lowest prices for fuel in the Upstate.

As of Sunday afternoon, GasBuddy says the national average for fuel sits at just over $3.48 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports the state average for South Carolina as just over $3.11 per gallon.

Here’s where you can find the Upstate’s lowest prices:

Greenville:

Murphy USA 6136 White Horse Rd. - $2.86

Spinx 1403 W Georgia Rd. Simpsonville - $2.86

7-Eleven 228 Harrison Bridge Rd. - $2.86

Anderson:

QuikTrip 2901 N Main St. - $2.83

Stop-A-Minit 3002 N Main St. - $2.83

Ingles 1900 N Main St. - $2.85

Spartanburg:

Petro Pointe 1460 Union St. - $2.93

Walmart 201 Cedar Springs Rd - $2.95

Ingles 2000 S Pine St. - $2.95

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.