2 winning $50,000 Powerball tickets drawn on April Fool’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This is no April Fool’s prank, Powerball players in Travelers Rest and Charleston should check to see if they won $50,000 on Saturday.

Someone in Travelers Rest purchased a ticket at 109 N. Main Street, and another was purchased at 3969 West Ashley Circle in Charleston.

The winning Powerball ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number 11-19-21-29-52 and PB:17.

The player in Charleston won in the Double Play drawing held after the regular Powerball drawing by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number 3-14-34-56-57 and PB:2. Double Play costs an extra $1 when added to a Powerball ticket.

The next drawing will be on Monday, April 3, for an estimated $159 million.

