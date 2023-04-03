'Easter Bunny Thief': Anderson Co. deputies arrest man for stealing packages

Easter Bunny Thief in Anderson County
Easter Bunny Thief in Anderson County(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who stole packages off of porches in on neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies “were quick on their feet” to use surveillance cameras in surrounding areas to identify the suspect. Deputies went to his house where he was detained and confessed to taking the packages, along with other packages from the same neighborhood.

The man was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

Deputies said the packages were returned to each home in less than one hour of the report being made.

