Coroner called to wreck in Greenville County

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has been requested at the scene of a traffic accident on Monday afternoon.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about a wreck partially blocking traffic near the intersection of Augusta Road and Garrison Road.

The coroner said one person was killed in the collision around 12:25 p.m.

The victim has not yet been identified.

