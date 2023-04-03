Coroner called to wreck in Greenville County

Coroner called to fatal crash near Pelzer.
Coroner called to fatal crash near Pelzer.(Viewer photo)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has been requested at the scene of a traffic accident on Monday afternoon.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about a wreck partially blocking traffic near the intersection of Augusta Road and Garrison Road.

The coroner said one person was killed in the collision around 12:25 p.m.

The victim has not yet been identified.

