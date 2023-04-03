LIVE NOW: Crews responding to scene after train crashed into tractor-trailer

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a scene after a train crashed into a tractor trailer on Monday afternoon.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened on North Blackstock Road and Fairforest Clevedale Road at around 11:50 a.m.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was trying to cross the train tracks, but the truck got stuck and the train crashed into it.

No one was injured as a result of this incident. The driver of the truck got out in time.

Stay tuned we will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santonia Morrison
Woman charged with murder after dispute leads to shooting in Anderson Co.
Zachary Roach
Man arrested after woman’s body found behind church in Easley
Dawn Staley takes questions after loss to Iowa in Final Four
‘We’re not bar fighters:’ Dawn Staley answers questions about playing style after Iowa loss
3 dead after car crashes into Upstate home
3 dead, family displaced after car drives into house in Spartanburg Co.
Greenville County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot in a Lake Lennox Drive...
Coroner identifies man found shot in Greenville home

Latest News

Deputies arrest 'Easter Bunny Thief' in Anderson Co.
Deputies arrest 'Easter Bunny Thief' in Anderson Co.
Vapes found by Wellford police
Police warn Upstate parents after illegal vapes, beer found in teens’ car
The crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission (left to right): NASA astronauts Christina Hammock Koch,...
NASA: NC native named first woman to go to moon
Strawberry picking at Stewart Farms
Strawberry picking season is here and earlier than ever