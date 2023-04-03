LIVE NOW: Crews responding to scene after train crashed into tractor-trailer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a scene after a train crashed into a tractor trailer on Monday afternoon.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened on North Blackstock Road and Fairforest Clevedale Road at around 11:50 a.m.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was trying to cross the train tracks, but the truck got stuck and the train crashed into it.

No one was injured as a result of this incident. The driver of the truck got out in time.

Stay tuned we will update this article when we learn more.

