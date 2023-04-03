Employee dies after heavy beam tips over at Spartanburg Co. workplace

Workplace Death(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday afternoon after a large heavy beam tipped over on a Tindall Corporation employee.

Officials said the victim was working at a site along North Black Stock Road when the beam tipped over and severely injured him.

According to officials, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, he later passed away from his injuries at 1:35 p.m. The Coroner’s Office identified him as 37-year-old Jacob Hughes of Spartanburg.

The Coroner’s Office is investigating this incident alongside the South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). We will update this situation as officials release new details.

