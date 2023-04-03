Family and friends hold vigil one year after the murder of Charity Southerland

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One year later, an Upstate woman’s murder remains a mystery. Family and friends now gather to honor her life.

21-year-old Charity Southerland was found shot to death in her bedroom on April 2, 2022.

The Greenville County Coroner said Southerland suffered multiple gunshot shot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide.

To this day, no suspects have been named.

Charity’s loved ones gathered on Sunday for a vigil at Herdklotz park in Greenville.

Charity’s father, Linnie Southerland reflects on his daughter’s legacy, “Charity was, she was just such a good person. Everybody she encountered with loved her person, character, she was just a loveable kind of a person, a likeable kind of person. You wanted to be around her. So I mean someone took her life and that’s just not fair. It just ain’t fair so if there’s anybody out there that knows anything I think that they ought to have enough humanity to step up and say ‘look, I think I know somebody who’s been bragging or knows something.’”

If you know anything that could help lead deputies to a suspect, contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

