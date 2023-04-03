It’s golf cart season! Where you can hit the road

Golf cart
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As summertime approaches you might be tempted to dust off that golf cart and take it for a spin.

But - where can you go?

We did our research and found out where you can legally drive golf carts, based on information from the South Carolina Code of Laws.

State law requires a permit to drive a vehicle. Drivers must be at least 16-years-old with a valid driver’s license.

According to state law - the driver of a permitted golf cart must have the following:

  1. The registration certificate issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles
  2. Proof of liability insurance for the golf cart
  3. His/her own driver’s license

A golf cart permit must be replaced with a new permit every five years in accordance with state law.

Now - here’s when/where you can drive your golf cart (See SC Code of Laws SECTION 56-2-105):

  • During daylight hours only
  • Within four miles of the address on the registration certificate and only on a secondary highway or street for which the speed limit is 35 mph or less.
  • Within four miles of a point of entrance and exit to a gated community and only on a secondary highway or street for which the speed limit is 35 mph an hour or less.

It’s important to note that a subdivision may reduce the the area in which golf carts can operate.

According to state law, a subdivision “may, on primary highways, secondary highways, streets, or roads within the political subdivision’s jurisdiction, create separate golf cart paths on the shoulder of its primary highways, secondary highways, streets and roads for the purpose of golf cart transportation, if:

  1. The political subdivision obtains the necessary approvals, if any, to create the golf cart paths; and
  2. the golf cart path is:
  • separated from the traffic lanes by a hard concrete curb
  • separated from the traffic lanes by parking spaces; or
  • separated from the traffic lanes by a distance of four feet or more.”

State law says a subdivision may not reduce or amend other restrictions placed on the operation of a golf cart.

Additional laws apply to areas of the state where barrier islands are located.

It’s also good to know that these provisions (restricting the use of a golf cart to certain streets, hours, and distances” do not apply to a golf cart used by public safety officials in accordance with state law.

To apply for a golf cart permit visit the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles website.

