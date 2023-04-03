Man set to appear in court for 2021 shooting that killed mother of child, second woman

Greenwood County double murder suspect Cassius Broadwater
Greenwood County double murder suspect Cassius Broadwater(Greenwood County Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eighth Circuit Solicitor said a man charged with murder of the mother of his child and another woman is set to appear in bond court on Tuesday.

Greenwood Police said 21-year-old Cassius Marcello Broadwater was arrested in 2021 after officers found two women with gunshot wounds sitting in a parked car.

Broadwater is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

We will update this article after the bond hearing.

