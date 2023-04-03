Man set to appear in court for 2021 shooting that killed mother of child, second woman

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eighth Circuit Solicitor said a man charged with murder of the mother of his child and another woman is set to appear in bond court on Tuesday.

Greenwood Police said 21-year-old Cassius Marcello Broadwater was arrested in 2021 after officers found two women with gunshot wounds sitting in a parked car.

Broadwater is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

We will update this article after the bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.