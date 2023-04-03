Man set to appear in court for 2021 shooting that killed mother of child, second woman
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eighth Circuit Solicitor said a man charged with murder of the mother of his child and another woman is set to appear in bond court on Tuesday.
Greenwood Police said 21-year-old Cassius Marcello Broadwater was arrested in 2021 after officers found two women with gunshot wounds sitting in a parked car.
Broadwater is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4.
We will update this article after the bond hearing.
