Man shot in leg after shooting at Asheville apartments, police say

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man on Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Future Drive at around 10:35 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found a man in a house that had been shot in the leg, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, call police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

