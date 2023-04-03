Man shot in leg after shooting at Asheville apartments, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man on Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Future Drive at around 10:35 a.m.

Once on scene, officers found a man in a house that had been shot in the leg, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, call police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

