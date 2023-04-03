Officers investigating after shooting injures one person in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seneca Police Department said officers are investigating after a shooting injured one person Monday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to Enterprise Lane at around 2:00 p.m. after someone reported the shooting.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measuring until EMS arrived, and the victim was flown to Greenville with serious injuries. Officers added that the victim’s current condition is unknown.

Officers stated that they detained one person following the incident. However, they are still investigating.

