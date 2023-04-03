Police warn Upstate parents after illegal vapes, beer found in teens’ car

Vapes found by Wellford police
Vapes found by Wellford police(Wellford Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Wellford Police Department posted a warning to parents to bring attention to a growing problem of kids and teens buying and using vapes.

According to the department, officers responded to a suspicious car parked at the Old Ace Hardware around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and found two teens with illegal narcotics and beer in the car. The car also contained over $1000 of THC vapes.

Police said these are the same vapes that children have been overdosing on and having medical emergencies after using.

The department posted a warning on Facebook calling on parents to get involved in their child’s life.

Police said most of the vapes are black market and contain dangerous chemicals. THC vapes and any vapes are dangerous and illegal for kids to have under the age of 21.

