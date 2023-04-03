Strawberry picking season is here and earlier than ever

Gray Court, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strawberry picking season is officially here at Stewart Farms and this season is proving to be a little bit different than seasons past because of supply and demand issues.

This year farmers had to plant their strawberries later in the season which is why we are seeing an earlier crop of strawberries. During the winter months a freeze put a damper on this year’s growing season as well. In short, the later strawberries are planted with the earlier the harvest.

“We try to plant our plants by mid October. This is the earliest we have ever opened to pick strawberries. We are praying really hard that this will be a really good crop said Angie Broome a farmer with Stewart Farms.

If you and your family want to pick strawberries at Stewart Farms they are open Monday through Saturday 9am to 5pm.

The strawberries can be picked on Tuesday’s and Saturday’s for $15 per bucket or $18 for a pre-picked bucket.

Stewart Farms is located at 6600 Highway 92 Enoree, SC.

