Upstate SRO Deputy gives tearful last message to ‘his kids’

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Students at Sevier Middle School held a “bittersweet” sendoff for Student Resource Officer (SRO) Jason Brooks on Friday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on their Facebook page of students lined up in the halls, cheering on Deputy Brooks.

“It was bittersweet for him to leave the school he loved to protect, but tomorrow [Saturday] he starts his first day as a newly promoted Master Deputy on Uniform Patrol,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Brooks ended the sendoff with one last final announcement to “his kids” over the intercom.

