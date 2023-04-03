Where is Anakin? Reward offered to find Upstate dog missing nearly a month

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bright orange flyers are posted on phone poles and traffic signs around Fountain Inn as the search continues for a missing dog named Anakin.

The Staffordshire terrier and husky mix, who has been skittish since he was rescued, escaped from a training facility near McKelvey Road on March 11, according to his family.

In the weeks since then, Anakin has been sighted dozens of times but owners Mike and Ashley Raymond have not been able to capture him. The pup has visibly lost weight in pictures and videos recorded by people who spotted him - as recently as Sunday night.

Anakin is missing in the Fountain Inn area. (Ashley Raymond)

“Anakin is suffering from survival mode in dogs,” Ashley Raymond said. “He is incredibly fearful of humans right now and considers everyone predators, including his owners who he loves very much.”

Strangers have come together to search for Anakin, post flyers and build humane traps to try to catch him. Neighbors have allowed the Raymonds to camp in their yards where Anakin was sighted.

“The community of Simpsonville and Fountain Inn have been wonderful and involved every minute, telling us of sightings and movements,” Ramond said. “Strangers are coming out of nowhere helping us try to get him home.”

A group of about 15 people meets daily at a gas station to pass out flyers and spread the word.

“People stop us in the road to pray,” Raymond said. “It’s truly amazing how this town has transformed me.”

The Raymonds are offering a $1,500 reward for the safe capture of Anakin.

They urged people not to chase him. Instead, if you see Anakin they ask you to take a picture and call 864-385-8619.

