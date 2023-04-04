2 arrested on drug trafficking charges

police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man and woman on multiple drug charges on Monday afternoon.

According to police, 37-year-old Andre Marshall Logan Jr. was arrested on Merrimon Avenue near the I-240 underpass.

Officers said during the arrested they found 23.92 grams of fentanyl.

Logan Jr. was charged with felony possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operators license.

22-year-old Hallie Nicole Sargent was also arrested near the underpass and charged with the following:

  • Failure to appear on felony possession of schedule II
  • Failure to appear on driving while intoxicated
  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level II)
  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport (level II)
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
Hallie Sargent, 22
Hallie Sargent, 22(Asheville Police Department)

Both were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility. Logan Jr. was released under a $10,000 secured bond, and Sargent was booked under a $181,000 secured bond.

Officials said that one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

