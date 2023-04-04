2 Greenville officers hurt after crashing into suspect, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said two officers were injured after crashing into a suspect’s car following a chase early Monday morning.

According to the department, at 3:42 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop for suspicion of DUI on Woods Lake Road but the suspect failed to stop for blue lights and a pursuit began.

Police said the suspect tried to make a right turn from Cleveland Street onto Southland Avenue when they went off the road to the left and hit a group of trees.

The department officer who was directly behind the suspect was unable to stop and hit the the rear of the suspect’s car forcing the car back into the roadway where it ran off the road to the right, drove through a grassy area then continued down Southland Avenue in the direction of Woodland Way.

The chase was canceled and the officers were treated for minor injuries from the crash.

Police said the driver was not apprehended and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the case.

MORE NEWS: LIVE: Bond hearing for man accused of killing 2 women in Greenwood

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.