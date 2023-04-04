Cherokee Co. 911 operator accused of releasing confidential information

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a Cherokee County 911 employee was recently charged for allegedly giving confidential information to someone.

Officials said sometime between June 3, 2022, and September 27, 2022, the employee, 26-year-old Brooklyn McDaniel, allegedly gave an unauthorized person access to information from the confidential police computer system used by Cherokee County E911 and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, SLED began investigating after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office requested their help.

Following SLED’s investigation, McDaniel was taken into custody on March 22, 2023, and charged with Misconduct in office, malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance.

