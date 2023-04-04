Deputies investigating after woman shot in Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 5:15 a.m. regarding a woman who was shot at a home along Gibson Road.

Deputies said a person of interest has been detained and the shooting appears to be isolated.

This is all the information we have this time. Stay tuned for more.

