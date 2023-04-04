Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old man
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who is believed to be suffering from memory loss.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old David Edward Thomas was last seen at Wells Fargo at 173 Weaver Blvd. at around 12:30 p.m.
Deputies said Edward is six-feet-two inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with blue eyes and short grey hair.
Deputies said he could be driving a black 1999 Ford Explorer with license plate number: BCD7386.
If anyone has information regarding his location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-774-3557.
