Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old man

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who is believed to be suffering from memory loss.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old David Edward Thomas was last seen at Wells Fargo at 173 Weaver Blvd. at around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies said Edward is six-feet-two inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with blue eyes and short grey hair.

Deputies said he could be driving a black 1999 Ford Explorer with license plate number: BCD7386.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-774-3557.

