Gun found in student’s backpack at Upstate elementary school, district says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools officials said a gun was found in a student’s backpack Tuesday morning.

According to the district, around 10 a.m., a staff member at Cherrydale Elementary School was made aware of the gun in the student’s backpack.

The district said the backpack was searched and the gun was confiscated.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

District officials said the school was placed on a brief hold but is now back to normal.

No threats were made and no one was hurt.

