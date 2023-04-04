Haywood Mall announces new stores and restaurants coming to shopping center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials announced that multiple new stores and restaurants are coming to the Haywood Mall this year.

Officials said the following businesses will become a part of the mall throughout 2023.

Video Game World- Officials describe Video Game World as a video game store with “the largest selection of retro video games on the East Coast.” They added that the store will buy, sell and take trade-ins on video game systems. Officials expect Video Game World to open next to Kids Foot Locker sometime this spring.

Tempur-Pedic - This well-known mattress shop is opening up a new location in the Haywood Mall sometime this summer. In addition to mattresses, the shop will also sell pillows, sheets and accessories.

Garage - Officials said Garage offers “affordable women’s clothing with a focus on denim and Instagram-worthy basics.” Officials expect the new clothing shop to open in winter 2023 next to America Eagle Outfitters.

Cotton On- This Australia-based clothing shop offers men’s and women’s sleepwear, activewear, children’s fashion, footwear and more. The new location at the Haywood Mall, already open next to JC Penney, is their first store in South Carolina.

Mochimee- This sweet shop offers fresh mochi, delectable doughnuts and other treats. This new shop is expected to open sometime this spring next to CocoBowlz.

Texas De Brazil- Officials described this new restaurant as an authentic Brazilian-American steakhouse that “combines the cuisine of Southern Brazil” with the generous spirit of Texas in tempting. With all-you-can-eat portions, this new restaurant is expected to open this fall next to Apple.

