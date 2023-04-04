‘I don’t feel no older’: Woman celebrates 103 years of life

Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.
Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.(WLKY)
By WLKY staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – A woman from Louisville, Kentucky, marked a major milestone this past weekend.

Effie Nipper turned 103 years old.

Dozens of her family members and friends joined her for a big celebration on Saturday.

Nipper said she’s managed to live this long by eating healthy, going to church, and loving everybody.

She also said she doesn’t feel that old, but she has admitted she’s dealt with more pain as she’d aged.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santonia Morrison
Woman charged with murder after dispute leads to shooting in Anderson Co.
Zachary Roach
Man arrested after woman’s body found behind church in Easley
3 dead after car crashes into Upstate home
3 dead, family displaced after car drives into house in Spartanburg Co.
Truck hits a train in Spartanburg County
Caught on camera: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Spartanburg County
Dawn Staley takes questions after loss to Iowa in Final Four
‘We’re not bar fighters:’ Dawn Staley answers questions about playing style after Iowa loss

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Sunday’s NCAA women’s title game draws record TV audience
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game
President Joe Biden hugs Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., as he is greeted at Minneapolis−Saint Paul...
Biden pushes econ policy as Trump indictment gets attention
FILE - Musk has said that starting April 15, only verified accounts will appear in Twitter’s...
What’s happening with Twitter blue check marks?