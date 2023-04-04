Perry Noble announces expansion of Second Chance Church

Perry Noble, founder of NewSpring Church, announced his new church will open a Second Chance...
Perry Noble, founder of NewSpring Church, announced his new church will open a Second Chance campus in Greenville.(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Perry Noble said his new church, Second Chance, is growing.

He announced this week that the church is opening a Greenville campus. Noble opened Second Chance Church on Commons Parkway in Anderson after separating with NewSpring megachurch, which he founded, during a battle with alcoholism and marital struggles.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Noble said the launch of the Greenville campus is at least a year away and an exact location has not yet been confirmed.

