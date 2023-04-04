Perry Noble announces expansion of Second Chance Church

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Perry Noble said his new church, Second Chance, is growing.

He announced this week that the church is opening a Greenville campus. Noble opened Second Chance Church on Commons Parkway in Anderson after separating with NewSpring megachurch, which he founded, during a battle with alcoholism and marital struggles.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Noble said the launch of the Greenville campus is at least a year away and an exact location has not yet been confirmed.

