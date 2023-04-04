PREVIEW: Greenville County Schools host multiple public auctions in April

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four surplus auctions this month will go to benefit Greenville County Schools.

The district sells surplus items that are no longer used and the proceeds are deposited back into the general fund budget. Buyers must bring exact cash or check to the auctions; the district said change will not be provided.

Below are the dates and locations of the upcoming auctions:

  • PORTABLES AUCTION: Wednesday, April 12, at 400 Fork Shoals Rd, Greenville. Preview starts at 9:30 a.m., and the auction starts at 10:30 a.m. The district is auctioning off 44 portables.
  • GROUNDS EQUIPMENT AUCTION: Wednesday, April 19, at 2 Space Dr., Taylors located at Building A (outside). Preview starts at 9 a.m., and auction starts at 9:30 a.m. The district said only grounds equipment like tractors and mowers will be sold at this auction.
  • GENERAL SURPLUS AUCTION: Thursday, April 20, at 2 Space Dr., Taylors located at Building B (inside). Preview starts at 9 a.m., and auction starts at 9:30 a.m. The district said only general surplus items including pianos, fitness equipment, special needs equipment and shop equipment will be sold at this auction.
  • Monday, April 24, at 2 Space Dr., Taylors located at Building A (outside). Preview starts at 9 a.m., and auction starts at 9:30 a.m.

The slideshow at the top of this article includes items for sale at April’s surplus auctions. For more photos and details, click here.

