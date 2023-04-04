Religious service attendance trends, people more interested in the action of houses of worship

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Religious service attendance and membership is falling. Latest numbers from a Pew Research survey finds four-out-of-ten Americans attend a church, synagogue, or mosque. The numbers are even more stark when it comes to younger Americans, seven out of 10 adults under 30 haven’t participated in a service of any kind in the last month. So, what’s behind the decline?

20-something Navante Mattress has been singing since he was five, and there’s a reason he’s opted to use his gift for belting not just on any stage, but in a house of worship.

“We’re worried about the inside and not the outside,” he said.

And he’s seen a shift in congregants, and he’s not surprised to learn 20% of Americans say they now attend worship less often than they did before the pandemic or the generational decline amongst people the same age as him.

“I think honestly people are looking for what they can find in the church, but they’re trying to look for it elsewhere,” Mattress said.

This is the void The REAL Church in Greenville, pastored by Emanuel Flemming, Sr., is trying to fill. Service is held on Saturday afternoons, the church places “relationship over religion,” and is just as active internally as it is externally.

“In this platform we have a great responsibility, and we need to make sure that we’re showing up to the local neighborhood meetings, the city and county meetings, and events with law enforcement,” Flemming said. “Whatever is happening that’s community related we need to make sure we’re involved, and sending delegates to at least play a part.”

“From a Jewish perspective it’s one of the three most important things that we do,” added Rabbi Samuel Rose, Temple of Israel. “And being good members of our community and pursuing issues of justice falls into that third pillar of what supports the whole world.”

Rabbi Rose has seen a 25% increase in Temple attendance among families in the last four years.

“We’ve got people coming from Miami, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, and California,” he said.

But there’s also growth in social consciousness.

“With our work with GOAL (Greenville Organized for Accountable Leadership) the two biggest issues have been affordable housing and mental health issues,” he said.

Rabbi Rose says his temple isn’t about continuity or identity, and his advice to leaders facing stagnation, or decline is to change something.

“Either something is broken, or you need to break something to bring those people in,” he said.

“Make sure that we’re being advocates,” Flemming added. “If we know information and resources that may help benefit people, as a whole, and even certain groups – why not go and be that blessing to help folks out.”

Research from the Institute for Family Studies calls empty pews a public health crisis arguing religious service attendance builds social support, and can also lower the suicide rate.

