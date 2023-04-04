SC lottery players given chance to win trip to see Luke Combs live

SC scratch-off gives Luke Combs fans their chance to win big.
SC scratch-off gives Luke Combs fans their chance to win big.(The South Carolina Education Lottery)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that players have the chance to win a trip to Nashville, Tennessee to see Luke Combs live.

According to the Lottery, the $5 Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-off has a top prize of $200,000. Players can enter their non-winning tickets to see Luke Combs live at the Ryman Auditorium in 2024.

Ten lucky players in South Carolina will join winners from other state lotteries in Nashville for the $500,000 cash prize drawing. Combs will announce the big winner onstage.

“I’m truly honored for the opportunity to give my fans the chance to live out the song ‘When It Rains It Pours,’ and a shot at a half-a-million dollars,” Combs said in a statement. “Good luck to everyone.”

Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-offs are available at most grocery stores and convenience stores in South Carolina.

MORE NEWS: Upstate deputies introduce new way to communicate to those with autism

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck hits a train in Spartanburg County
Caught on camera: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Spartanburg County
Coroner called to fatal crash near Pelzer.
1 dead after tractor-trailer crashes into car in Greenville County
Murdaugh family belongings are being listed on eBay after an in-person auction in Georgia last...
Murdaugh auction items, merch listed for sale on eBay
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
Santonia Morrison
Woman charged with murder after dispute leads to shooting in Anderson Co.

Latest News

police sirens generic photo
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges
First Tee golf program
First Tee golf program
Sexual Assault Awareness month
Sexual Assault Awareness month
Autism emergency contact card
Upstate deputies introduce new way to communicate to those with autism