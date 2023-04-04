SC Senate bill would allow cities to use tourism taxes for affordable housing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new bill making its way through the state legislature might be a step to solving Greenville’s housing crisis.The bill would allow cities to use their tourism tax dollars for more affordable housing.

This won’t be a new tax, it’s essentially just redirecting money the city is already getting and using some of it for housing. One city leader describes it as a potential game changer.

“This adds one more revenue stream,” said Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe.

Right now Greenville needs as many streams for affordable housing funding as they can get. Housing experts found that Greenville needs more than 20,000 low-cost housing units.

“Creating housing at any level, will help alleviate our downward pressure on those living at the lowest level of income,” said Dowe.

The city is working with the Greenville Housing Fund and establishing developer incentives in the new zoning code, but Dowe says bill S.284 is another money stream.

“Senator Davis’ bill recognizes that tourism relies on the workforce that needs to have housing,” she said.

You pay the 2% hospitality tax anytime you eat or drink in the city. Also, local and state accommodation taxes are paid anytime someone stays in a Greenville hotel. And because tourism is up, the bank is too. This year—Greenville has already raised around $14 million from tourism taxes and they expect to reach about $28 million—putting them about $3 million over budget.

“Some things in Cleveland Park, the Swamp Rabbit Trail is funded by tourism tax revenue, our beautiful trees on Main Street, our police coverage in the downtown area,” said Dowe explaining what the tax is currently used for.

The bill would expand the permitted uses of tourism taxes, allowing cities to use it to create workforce housing. Mostly for people making around $45,000 a year.

“It’s just adding flexibility and what these taxes can be used for,” said Dowe.

The bill is in reaction to a statewide need for hospitality workers, and homes for those workers to live in.

“So I do think this could be a game changer in us building that workforce, to support all of those things that we love to enjoy,” said Dowe.

The bill is expected to be reviewed by a house committee before the end of this month. If it is signed into law, city leaders would have the power to decide how much they’d like to go toward housing.

