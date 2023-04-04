Upstate deputies introduce new way to communicate to those with autism

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office now has a new way to better communicate with children who have autism.

The Sheriff’s Office has created an emergency contact card for individuals on the autism spectrum.

The front side of the card lets law enforcement know that the child has autism while the back is the safe outcomes QR code where individuals can self register.

To get a free card for your child or family member, stop by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 4 McGee Street or ask a sheriff’s deputy.

