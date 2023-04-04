Upstate man accused of spending investors’ money on cars and TikTok “coins”

Flipping through money
Flipping through money(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that an Upstate man was recently charged for allegedly spending millions of dollars from investors on personal expenses.

Officials said 40-year-old Michael French of Pendleton reportedly sold around $20 million worth of promissory notes to over 400 investors across the country by allegedly telling them they were backed by a low-risk investment program that could give them 12% returns for a one-year investment.

According to the SEC’s complaint, French’s program was a sham, and he used the money to repay earlier investors and fund a “lavish lifestyle.” The complaint stated that French’s purchases included luxury cars, two residences, a personal trainer, a personal chef, and securities and commodities trading accounts.

The complaint also said French spent over $1 million on TikTok in exchange for “coins” that he gave to TikTok Creators. On February 28, 2023, the Fort Myers, Florida, police department charged French with multiple charges, including aggravated stalking, intimidation by threat to kill or inflict bodily harm on another, tampering with a witness/information, and forgery. Officials said the stalking, intimidation, and witness tampering charges were all related to a TikTok influencer who French reportidly sent some of the TikTok coins he purchased to. Officials added that he allegedly had multiple forged FBI documents with him when he was taken into custody.

The SEC complaint also showed that French attempted to create a financial-guru persona on TikTok under the username @moneyjustflows.

French and two companies he controls, MJF Holdings and MJF Capital, face multiple charges for the alleged scheme. French and MJF Holdings were charged with violations of the registration provisions of Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933 and the antifraud provisions of Section 17(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder. MJF Capital was charged with aiding and abetting French’s and MJF Holdings’ alleged fraud.

For these charges, the SEC is pursuing multiple penalties against French.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck hits a train in Spartanburg County
Caught on camera: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Spartanburg County
Murdaugh family belongings are being listed on eBay after an in-person auction in Georgia last...
Murdaugh auction items, merch listed for sale on eBay
Tevin Evans, 30
Man faces murder charges after woman shot, killed in Greenville County
Coroner called to fatal crash near Pelzer.
Coroner identifies driver rear-ended by tractor trailer in Greenville Co.
Teen faces charges after shooting in Seneca
14-year-old charged after shooting injures one person in Seneca

Latest News

Our Trial Analysts Discuss the Trump Indictment
Our Trial Analysts Discuss the Trump Indictment
Car Chase and Crash
Car Chase and Crash
Scott Dubis, 52, of Summerville, died in a drone attack in Syria on March 23, his family...
Family identifies Summerville man as US contractor killed in Syria
Child dies of overdose
New details from Coroner after child dies from Benadryl overdose