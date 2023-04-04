Upstate woman struggles to battle Alzheimer’s due to lack of clinical trials in region

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Finding Alzheimer’s treatment is a challenge in the Upstate. Right now the only way for most people to get access to two FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drugs, Leqembi and Aduhelm, is to get into a clinical trial. But in the upstate there simply aren’t any trials happening. It’s why the Alzheimer’s Association is asking for more state funding and a health insurance change on the federal level.

Maria Turner uses all sorts of devices to remind her about events happening in the day or week. She uses Alexa, her phone, her watch and has reminders by her door. She does this because she has early stages of Alzheimer’s and often forgets important things, particularly when she leaves the house. Turner got her diagnosis at the age of 48.

“It was awful,” Turner said. “It was a day that was surreal.”

She used to be an ICU nurse, but her memory started to impact her work and she knew something wasn’t right.

“One day I went to the wrong hospital because I was working between two campuses,” Turner said. “That wasn’t usual for me.”

Eventually, Turner had to quit her job. For the last seven years she has tried to get into clinical trials, but was denied. Turner says the most common reason she was denied is because of distance and the fact that she lives by herself. She said the clinical trial sponsors often pay for travel expenses.

“They are funding it and paying for travel,” Turner said. “I imagine they don’t really want to pay that much. And also to be able to monitor me.”

Beth Sulkowski is the Vice President of Communication for the Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter.

“The two most recently FDA approved drugs are not available here in the Upstate in clinical trials,” Sulkowski said. “The only trial I know of that could provide access right now in South Carolina is Beaufort and that is three hours away.”

It’s why the Alzheimer’s Association is asking for more state funding for clinical trials.

“We are trying to coordinate efforts for an Alzheimer’s disease research center, which is a federal designation,” Sulkowski said. “Those clinical trial sites are the ones most likely to get those new and promising drugs.”

And they are also urging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to cover the cost of an Alzheimer’s drug known as Leqembi. Even though the drug was approved by the FDA, CMS will only cover the cost in clinical trials, which hinders access to thousands of people in South Carolina. A phase three clinical trial showed it could slow cognitive decline by 27%.

“To have more time....I have so much I want to do, people I want to meet,” Turner said.

But she worries her opportunity to take the drug is running out. Leqembi is only for patients with early stages of Alzheimer’s .

“Everyday someone is not becoming eligible and I know one of them is now me,” Turner said.

20 U.S. Senators have signed a letter asking CMS to change their policy on covering the drug Leqembi, which included the two senators from North Carolina. Neither senators from South Carolina signed the letter.

