USGS: Earthquake reported in Upstate, SC

CROSS ANCHOR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an overnight earthquake in Union County on Tuesday.

According to USGS, the 1.6 magnitude quake was recorded 4.6 miles east northeast of Cross Anchor at 2:40 a.m. It had a depth of 11 kilometers.

The earthquake hit 21.7 miles south southeast of Spartanburg, 27.4 miles east southeast of Five Forks and 62.2 miles northwest of Columbia.

