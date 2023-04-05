Clyburn backs ex-staffer to lead South Carolina Democrats

FILE - Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., speaks during the Democratic National Committee Winter...
FILE - Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., speaks during the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Feb. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. Clyburn is backing a former staffer in her effort to lead South Carolina's Democrats, as the state prepares to host in 2024 the party's opening presidential primary. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Congressman Jim Clyburn is backing a former staffer in her effort to lead South Carolina’s Democrats, as the state prepares to host the party’s opening presidential primary in 2024.

Clyburn tells The Associated Press that Christale Spain represents the “steady leadership” the party needs.

Spain has served as the party’s executive director and has worked on presidential campaigns in the state and in Clyburn’s district office.

Spain also worked on Black voter engagement for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2022 midterms.

Spain would be the first Black woman to chair the party if elected later this month. Two other people are seeking the post.

