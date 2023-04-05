Conservative commentator Candace Owens speaks at Clemson University

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Political commentator Candace Owens was in the Upstate on Tuesday to speak at Clemson University.

The outspoken conservative was invited to campus for an event hosted by Turning Point USA’s Clemson Chapter.

Speeches from conservative political commentators at Clemson have brought out protests on campus in the past, but that was not the case this time.

Clemson University Police were prepared though, with several officers and fencing around Memorial Auditorium at Tillman Hall.

Owens, a self-described former liberal, spoke about various issues, including gender and race equality, transgenderism, and affirmative action.

“I think it’s important to have people on college campuses that challenge the status quo and challenge what you might be saying in the classroom, because you cannot really evaluate what your values and beliefs are if you’ve never even heard the other side,” said Turning Point USA Clemson Chapter President Taylor Rogers.

Owens also did a Q&A session taking questions on her stances from some who support her views and others who don’t.

Clemson Senior Jasmine Cuffy describes herself as an Independent and says she doesn’t agree with all of Owens’ politics.

Cuffy says she went to hear Owens speak to gain a better perspective on her views and ask about her position on the federal government’s role in education.

“I think that it provided clarity to what conservatives think because I did grow up in a conservative town, however I didn’t expose myself to politics growing up so this gave me a clearer idea of what that side stands for,” she said.

