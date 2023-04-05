Coroner responding to Tuesday night crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to a crash along E North Street in Greenville County.

The Coroner’s Office said they responded to the scene at around 8:00 p.m. They added that the crash was between two vehicles and happened near E North Street and Mitchell Road.

According to officials, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the condition of the other people involved in the crash is unknown.

Officials said details are limited as crews investigate. We will update this story as we learn more.

