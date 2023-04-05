Coroner responding to Tuesday night crash in Greenville County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to a crash along E North Street in Greenville County.

The Coroner’s Office said they responded to the scene at around 8:00 p.m. They added that the crash was between two vehicles and happened near E North Street and Mitchell Road.

According to officials, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the condition of the other people involved in the crash is unknown.

Officials said details are limited as crews investigate. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck hits a train in Spartanburg County
Caught on camera: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Spartanburg County
Murdaugh family belongings are being listed on eBay after an in-person auction in Georgia last...
Murdaugh auction items, merch listed for sale on eBay
Tevin Evans, 30
Man faces murder charges after woman shot, killed in Greenville County
Coroner called to fatal crash near Pelzer.
Coroner identifies driver rear-ended by tractor trailer in Greenville Co.
Teen faces charges after shooting in Seneca
14-year-old charged after shooting injures one person in Seneca

Latest News

Crews work to exhume Stephen Smith's body in preparation for second autopsy
Spartanburg Co. VA Office extends office hours and creates critical care and homeless...
Spartanburg Co. Veterans' Affairs Office annihilating ‘barriers to service’
Former President Trump arraigned
Political analysts discuss former President Trump's arraignment
Flipping through money
Upstate man accused of spending investors’ money on cars and TikTok “coins”