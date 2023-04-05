County leaders appoint new library board trustee, following a councilmembers controversial email

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Council had yet another packed meeting Tuesday night with the Library Board at the forefront of discussion. But this time, it wasn’t about the books or the members it was about a nominee and why the council decided to go with a different person.

A few weeks ago a council committee voted to nominate Tiffany Santegeti to the Library Board of Trustees. Tuesday night, the council was tasked with voting on whether to appoint her or not. The majority voted for another candidate, but it wasn’t just the vote that had many people angry it was the reasons why and the manner of the vote ---which some argued showed a lack of transparency.

“Y’all have got to do better than this because this is a diverse community,” said Amanda McDougald Scott, one of the several people who spoke in favor of Santegeti.

There’s an empty seat on the library board—and only one nominee’s name was on the agenda Tuesday. Tiffany Santagetti– a community volunteer, who serves on 11 organizations says she wanted to be on the board to promote the importance of child literacy.

“I love reading, love books have always loved books,” said Santageti. “And so I understand the benefit that it can be to people in the community and especially for children.”

She was nominated weeks ago, but in a swift and confusing committee of the whole meeting, the council voted to instead appoint someone else. Voting via a ballot, the council added other nominees and voted between them and Santageti.

“I fear that through the situation, that we may have learned that this is a behavior that can continue and that’s not acceptable,” said Santageti.

The reason this meeting drew such a large crowd, was because of an email sent by councilman Steve Shaw weeks ago—calling on his constituents to speak out because Vice-Chairman Liz Semen wanted to appoint a “gay/transgender advocate” to the board. Shaw was citing Santageti’s board position with 864Pride—a non-profit focused on providing mental health care for the LGBTQ+ community.

The email in part reads: “This nominee appears diametrically opposed to what us common sense conservatives need in a nominee. In my opinion, she will actively promote and strongly advocate for children having more access to adult materials in our libraries. In my opinion, she was nominated (in a coordinated effort) by Chairperson Liz Seman and the two liberal Democrats Ennis Fant and Alan Mitchell to appease gay/transgender advocates who are small in number, but very vocal. Further, their support of this nominee is a strong rebuke to us who believe that children’s sections should be free from adult materials.”

“To me, it can be whatever advocacy group. I just have a lot of concerns about putting somebody who’s an advocate on any of these boards,” said Shaw.

Shaw also says he was surprised Republican, Liz Semen, would nominate a “progressive” candidate.

“We’re working hard every day to look out for parent’s rights and look out for protecting children from materials, ideas,” he said.

In a contentious public comment session, residents spoke out in support of Santageti. Even leading to a back-and-forth between Councilman Shaw and Board Chairman Dan Tripp. Outside the chambers, Santagati and Shaw also exchanged words. Santagati says she feels her motives for pursuing joining the board have been overshadowed by her work with the nonprofit.

“I mean, if you think about county council person coming after and attacking a citizen like that, it was extremely disappointing,” she said.

Santageti says before Tuesday, she reached out to Shaw to talk about her platform.

“I didn’t get a chance to talk with her. She seems like a very nice person,” said Shaw.

Councilmembers voted on a ballot during the meeting so we did not get to see who voted for which candidate. But Vice-Chairperson Semen, did tell us it was not unanimous and some of the council members did vote for Santigeti.

The person who received the most votes and the appointment was Dr. Cecil Beckner.

