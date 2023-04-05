Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old from Buncombe Co.

Samantha “Bailey” Parker
Samantha “Bailey” Parker(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Samantha “Bailey” Parker, a missing 16-year-old last seen in the Arden area.

Deputies said Parker was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants at her house on March 31, 2023.

Deputies described Parker as around 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair with blue tips, brown eyes and her nose and tongue pierced.

According to deputies, Parker may be in Henderson County.

Anyone with information regarding Parker is asked to call 911 or (828)-250-6670.

