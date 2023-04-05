Early morning earthquake hits Western North Carolina, USGS says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an early morning earthquake in Western North Carolina on Wednesday.

According to USGS, the 2.1 magnitude quake hit 4.8 miles southeast of Brevard at 3:27 a.m. It had a depth of 5 kilometers.

USGS said the earthquake was 14.4 miles southwest of Hendersonville, 24.2 miles north northwest of Berea, South Carolina and 25.2 miles north of Easley, South Carolina.

This comes after another earthquake hit the Upstate on Tuesday.

