Early morning earthquake hits Western North Carolina, USGS says

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an early morning earthquake in Western North Carolina on Wednesday.

According to USGS, the 2.1 magnitude quake hit 4.8 miles southeast of Brevard at 3:27 a.m. It had a depth of 5 kilometers.

USGS said the earthquake was 14.4 miles southwest of Hendersonville, 24.2 miles north northwest of Berea, South Carolina and 25.2 miles north of Easley, South Carolina.

This comes after another earthquake hit the Upstate on Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: USGS: Earthquake reported in Upstate, SC

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.