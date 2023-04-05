Family Dollar founder, philanthropist Leon Levine dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leon Levine, the North Carolina native, philanthropist and founder of the Family Dollar stores, has died, company officials said.

“We were saddened to learn of the passing of Leon Levine, philanthropist and founder of Family Dollar Stores. Our hearts are with the Levine family during this difficult time,” a statement from Family Dollar/Dollar Tree read.

Born on June 8, 1937, in Wadesboro, N.C., Levine opened the first Family Dollar store in Charlotte in November 1959 when he was just 22 years old, according to the Leon Levine Foundation’s website. The company was sold to Dollar Tree in 2014.

Since then, Levine has been very involved in the Charlotte community.

His name is featured prominently in such places as the Levine Cancer Institute, Levine Children’s Hospital and Levine Avenue of the Arts.

