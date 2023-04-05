FBI agents working ‘ongoing case’ in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents are responding to a location in Anderson County on Wednesday morning.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about a mobile command unit and dive teams on Centerville Road near Sandy Springs Road.

A spokesperson for the FBI said there is no threat to the public and agents are “conducting activity related to an ongoing case.”

