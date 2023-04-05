FBI agents working ‘ongoing case’ in Anderson County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents are responding to a location in Anderson County on Wednesday morning.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about a mobile command unit and dive teams on Centerville Road near Sandy Springs Road.

A spokesperson for the FBI said there is no threat to the public and agents are “conducting activity related to an ongoing case.”

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

