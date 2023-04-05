Limestone University cuts programs including women’s wrestling

Limestone had seven athletes qualify to compete in the 2023 National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships last month in Cedar Rapid, IA.(Limestone University)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Limestone University announced on Tuesday that the women’s wrestling program was being immediately discontinued.

The university said it’s part of a “strategic realignment of resources.”

“We are deeply saddened to have to make this decision in regard to our women’s wrestling program, but it was made in best interests of the athletics program and the University as a whole,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Hailey Martin. “We certainly do not want to decrease opportunities for young women to compete and represent Limestone, so that made this is a very difficult decision, but we must adjust operations to meet the market demands in athletics nationwide.”

A relatively new program for the university, the women’s wrestling varsity team had its inaugural season in the fall of 2019. Students impacted will keep their athletic scholarships if they stay with Limestone, or they can transfer to another university and are immediately eligible for their NCAA wrestling programs.

Interim president Dr. Monica Baloga said help will be provided to these student-athletes if they choose to leave Limestone.

Limestone’s theatre and short-term study abroad programs were also canceled as part of the cost-saving initiative.

