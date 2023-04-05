Masters updates: April 5, 2023

9:26 a.m.: Laid-back Par 3 Contest begins at noon

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Today is the annual Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club.

It’s a moment to pause and take a breath before the true competition starts Thursday.

Played on the Par 3 Course, which this year got a makeover, the laid-back competition features the Masters players, often accompanied by their spouses and kids as caddies.

The event will stream live at Masters.com and the Masters app beginning at noon. ESPN will have live coverage from 3-5 p.m.

By the way: No one has ever won the Par 3 Contest and the Masters in the same year.

Paul Casey of England on No. 9 during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Augusta National Golf Club)

9:13 a.m.: These patrons have a personal connection with golf legend

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the great things about Masters week in Augusta is the patrons, and how each one of them has a unique story.

We met a couple, Tom and Mary Weadock. who’ve been coming to the Masters for decades.

Tom started coming to the Masters in 1960.

And Mary caddied for Arnold Palmer one year at the Buick Open in Michigan.

9:01 a.m.: Chairman’s news conference is coming up

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Coming up at 11 a.m. is the annual pre-Masters news conference with Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley.

It’s a time when the chairman typically gives a “State of the Masters” address and makes important announcements about plans and initiatives.

We’ll be reporting what Ridley says, so watch for updates here.

8:56 a.m.: Images from the Champions Dinner

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Last night was the annual Champions Dinner hosted by last year’s Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

On the menu were steak, cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, Texas redfish and family-style side dishes. Dessert included chocolate chip cookies and ice cream.

8:22 a.m.: After the fog, we’re due for near-record highs

Wednesday was a foggy morning at Augusta National Golf Club. (WRDW/WAGT)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’ll see a big warm-up today. As the morning goes on, the fog should burn off.

Afternoon high temperatures will be near record levels in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Another cold front is heading toward the region Thursday, bringing the chance for a few showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon into the evening. Thursday will be warm ahead of the rain with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be a little breezier out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph.

The front is likely to stall over our area, so showers look likely for Friday and Saturday rounds of the Masters.

Rain will linger across the region early Sunday, but we should dry out in the afternoon.

7:50 a.m.: Tiger is back for his 25th Masters competition

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Tiger Woods is back at the Masters, along with his slight limp. It is not every step, every minute.

But it is there.

And as much hardware as he has in his mended right leg, the limp figures to be with him for as long as he plays the sport he once dominated.

As for how long he keeps playing Augusta National? That’s a little harder to foresee.

Woods conceded that each trip to the Masters — at his age (47) and with surgeries on both legs and his back over the last decade — makes him wonder if it’s going to be the last one.

7:45 a.m.: Patrons being let onto the course at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Staff at Augusta National Golf Club have dropped the ropes to let patrons onto the course on this foggy morning.

7:33 a.m.: Will Scheffler be the fourth to win back-to-back Masters?

AUGUSTA, Ga. - There are plenty of perks that come from being the reigning Masters champion.

You have a year to don that cherished green jacket wherever you want. You can nab a tee time at Augusta National without any hassles. You get to select the menu for the champions dinner.

And getting to do it all over again? Well, that’s a truly exclusive club.

Every year, the previous winner is sure to be reminded that only three players have ever won two straight Masters: Jack Nicklaus. Nick Faldo. Tiger Woods.

Will Scottie Scheffler become the fourth?

APRIL 4

5:19 p.m.: Mickelson is glad to be back at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Phil Mickelson was playing practice rounds Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club ahead of Round 1 of the Masters on Thursday.

He was asked what it’s like to be back

“It is my favorite week, so being here and being a part of it, and being able to experience this great place and what it means is so fun because, as a kid, you grow up dreaming about being a part of this.” he said. “You dream of winning it, being in contention, and then when you actually are a pro and you are playing here, you’re like, wow, I want to be a part of this every year.

5:01 p.m.: Brooks Koepka plays down LIV-PGA tension

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka remain friends even though McIlroy is outspoken against the LIV Tour that Koepka is affiliated with.

Much has been said about the rivalry between LIV and the PGA.

But Koepka and McIlroy aren’t letting the differences get between them.

In fact, they just played golf together the other day.

“I think everybody forgets that we see each other in off weeks and play with each other and talk with each other,” Koepka said. “There’s an open line of communication there between me and him. I think we’re both pretty honest in where we’re at.”

Is it a positive thing to show that Koepka and McIlroy get along?

“I guess you could say that,” Koepka said. “It’s more just two friends just wanting to play together. I guess you could look at it that way. But yeah, I just wanted to play with him, just compare my game.”

4:47 p.m.: Players have their eyes on the weather

View down the No. 10 hole as groundskeepers prepare the course ahead of practice round 2 at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Logan Whitton | Logan Whitton/Augusta National)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The wet weather forecast is one of the biggest topics of discussion at Augusta National Golf Club this week.

It’s already been pretty damp this week, so people are raising concerns about the chance of rain Thursday and then the likelihood on Friday and Saturday.

Bubba Watson was asked about it during a brief news conference Tuesday.

“You practice the same, but you’re just hoping that, when it’s rainy, it’s hard to get the ball to do what you want it to do. This is a long golf course when it’s wet,” he said. “And then mud balls. That’s what we all talk about. I had a couple mud balls today, but hopefully it drains, doesn’t rain as much as the forecast shows, and we get to play some good golf.”

Other players talked about it, too.

4:37 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay weighs in on talk of a new ‘big 3′

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Masters competitor Patrick Cantlay is currently ranked No. 4 in the world and for the past four years, he’s been in the Top 10.

That means there are three ahead of him – the three who are sparking talk of a “new big three.”

Does that motivate him at all?

“I don’t think much about it but definitely when I see other people win golf tournaments, it makes me hungrier to go out and win golf tournaments,” he said. “Those three have played exceptionally well the last couple years and they have won a lot of big tournaments. So I think it’s rightfully so and understandable that people refer to them that way.”

Patrick Cantlay of the United States speaks to members of the media in a pre-event press conference during practice round 2 at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Joe Toth | Joe Toth/Augusta National)

4:08 p.m.: Success hasn’t changed Scheffler

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Scottie Scheffler hasn’t changed much in his life since last year’s Masters victory.

No new car, no new house, no showing off his green jacket.

He remains the same humble guy he was a year ago, and among his greatest indulgences this week will be the champion’s dinner he’ll be hosting tonight.

“I’ll definitely get emotional,” he said. “I wish I didn’t, but I always do.”

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the United States speaks to members of the media in a pre-event press conference during practice round 2 at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Joe Toth | Joe Toth/Augusta National)

2:48 p.m.: Key things to know about the Masters Tournament

Yardage: 7,545, par 72.

Prize money: To be announced. Last year: $15 million (winner’s share: $2.7 million).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last year: Scottie Scheffler capped off an incredible 56-day stretch by winning the Masters for his fourth victory of the year. He four-putted the final hole for double bogey and shot 1-under 71 to win by three shots over Rory McIlroy.

Notes:

Scottie Scheffler will try to join Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only back-to-back winners of the Masters.

Woods is making only his second start of the year. This is his fourth tournament against elite competition since last year’s Masters. He has never missed the cut at Augusta National as a pro.

This is the fifth time in the last eight years the field has been fewer than 90 players. There are 88 players this year.

Rory McIlroy can complete the career Grand Slam with a victory. This is his 15th Masters appearance. Only Mark O’Meara (15) and Sergio Garcia (19) have had 14 or more appearances before winning.

The field includes 18 players whom the PGA Tour suspended for playing with LIV Golf, including seven past Masters champions.

The par-5 13th hole has been extended 35 yards and now measures 545 yards.

Scheffler has not finished worse than a tie for 12th in his seven tournaments this year.

Ian Woosnam, Fred Couples, Woods, Dustin Johnson and Scheffler are the only players to win the Masters as No. 1 in the world.

2:15 p.m.: How and where to watch coverage of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - There are a variety of ways to watch the 87th Masters Tournament, scheduled for Thursday through Sunday.

News 12 has a team working out of Augusta National Golf Club all week, and we’ll be live in most over-their-air newscasts as well as on News 12 Now, our streaming newscast. We’re also covering the Masters online at WRDW.com and on the News 12 app with constantly updated stories, videos and statistics.

In the United States, ESPN will provide live coverage of the competition Thursday and Friday from 3-7:30 p.m. CBS will provide weekend coverage on Saturday from 3-7 p.m. and Sunday from 2-7 p.m.

For Spanish-speaking viewers in the U.S., ESPN Deportes will air live coverage of the first and second rounds from 3-7:30 p.m. each day and of the third and final rounds from 5-7 p.m.

The Par 3 Contest will air live on Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN’s coverage will debut “Welcome to the Masters,” a two-hour program that will lead into ESPN’s live telecasts of the first and second rounds of the tournament on Thursday and Friday. Airing from 1-3 p.m., the show will originate from Augusta National Golf Club and be hosted by Scott Van Pelt, with contributors Marty Smith and Michael Collins. Viewers will be treated to tournament features, interviews and special guests, as well as live look-ins and in-progress highlights of tournament play.

All this week, Masters.com and the Masters app will offer live streaming, scoring, interactive player tracking, video highlights and features, in-depth tournament coverage and more. Masters.com and the app will continue to offer “Every Shot, Every Hole” at the tournament and “My Group,” which serves as a personalized featured group. New for 2023, IBM Watson will provide descriptive text and audio AI commentary for all 20,000-plus “Every Shot, Every Hole” videos.

The Masters app will deliver several new and enhanced products:

Featured Groups+ will present interactive content, including Masters statistics, trivia questions and polls, while users watch a Featured Group feed.

Watch Party offers fans the opportunity to connect with family and friends via text, voice and video directly through offers fans the opportunity to connect with family and friends via text, voice and video directly through Masters.com and the app while sharing the viewing experience.

Masters Fantasy Watch Party combines the popular Masters Fantasy game with Watch Party. Those who participate in a Masters Fantasy league will have the option to watch a curated video playlist of all shots from rostered players while video chatting with their fellow competitors.

The Masters Tournament will deliver additional coverage through several audio offerings, including the official Masters podcast “Fore Please! Now Driving …” hosted by Marty Smith and a nightly Twitter Spaces hosted by @TheMasters and @ShaneBacon. SiriusXM will broadcast the Tournament live Thursday and Friday from 2-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 2-7 p.m.

1:54 p.m.: Justin Thomas trying not to overthink things

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Justin Thomas says it’s possible to overprepare and overthink when getting practicing for the Masters.

He’s getting his game ready for Round 1 on Thursday, but not overdoing it.

“You can almost work yourself into bad habits by thinking too much,” he said during a pre-Masters news conference Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club. “I have a really good idea of how to play this place. It’s more just trying to get a feel for the course.”

He continued: “For me, it’s just getting my work done.”

There are times when he says he’s making it too hard on himself to make par.

The first tee can be a bit disconcerting, though.

He called it a “calming yet nervous feeling.”

Augusta National is really special to him.

“I always love coming here,” he said. “It is one of those places where the more you play it, the better you get to know it.”

Justin Thomas of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 1 tee during practice round 2 at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Charles Laberge | Charles Laberge/Augusta National)

12:50 p.m.: Nicklaus, Player and Watson to be saluted as honorary starters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will serve as the honorary starters for the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:40 a.m. Thursday on the No. 1 tee.

Nicklaus, Player and Watson – who were also last year’s honorary starters – combined are the winners of 11 Masters Tournaments and have made 140 tournament appearances.

The custom of having honorary starters began in 1963 with Jock Hutchison (1963-1973) and Fred McLeod (1963-1976) performing the duties. Byron Nelson (1981-2001, non-consecutive), Gene Sarazen (1981-1999), Ken Venturi (1983), Sam Snead (1984-2002), Arnold Palmer (2007-2016), Nicklaus (2010-present), Player (2012-present), Lee Elder (2021) and Watson (2022-present) have continued the tradition.

From left, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson participate in the honorary starter ceremony on April 7, 2022, at the Masters. (Augusta National Golf Club)

12:42 p.m.: Photo gallery | A gray day for golfers

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Today isn’t as wet as Monday, but the sky is just as Gray above Augusta National Golf Club as players prepare for the 2023 Masters Tournament. Take a look:

12:01 p.m.: Round 1 starting times and groupings released

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon released the tee times and groupings for Round 1 of the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The first round starts Thursday.

Up first are Mike Weir and Kevin Na at 8 a.m., followed by Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings and Matthew McClean at 8:12.

11:38 a.m.: Tiger reflects on injuries, love of the game and being a dad

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Tiger Woods spoke at a news conference this morning ahead of the Masters.

Addressing the devastating injuries from a car accident that still trouble him, he said he doesn’t know how many more Masters he has in him.

He said his mobility “is not where I’d like it” to be.

“It’s been tough and it will always be tough,” he said. “It will never be the same. I understand that.”

But he still finds joy in the game, passing on what he’s learned, especially to his son.

10:55 a.m.: ‘Best player wins, and that’s what you’ve got to do,’ Rahm says

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Jon Rahm has played in six Masters and four Top 10 finishes. And he’s one of the favorites to win this year, along with Rory McIlroy and last year’s champion, Scottie Scheffler.

He was asked Tuesday ahead of this year’s Masters whether there’s anything he’s learned from his past appearances at Augusta National.

“You know, a little bit of learning and things like that, but at the end of the day, it’s a golf course where you have to come out here and play good golf, right? It’s plain and simple. There’s no trick to it,” he said. “The best player wins, and that’s what you’ve got to do.”

10:19 am.: LIV Golf loses key ruling in European dispute

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The European tour has won a key court case in the ongoing dispute with LIV Golf.

The decision allows the tour to fine players competing on the Saudi-funded rival league without permission, according to the Times of London.

Sport Resolutions, a three-member arbitration panel that heard testimony in February, has ruled in favor of the European tour, according to the newspaper.

It said a decision would be announced Thursday, the same day 18 players from LIV Golf are set to compete in the Masters.

9:47 a.m.: Masters transcends any LIV-PGA rivalry, McIlroy says

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Rory McIlroy, perhaps the most vocal critic of the LIV Tour, discussed the dynamic between the LIV and PGA players at the Masters.

The rivalry between the PGA and LIV is a hot topic among folks at Augusta National this week, with six LIV players participating in the Masters.

“It’s a very nuanced situation, and there’s different dynamics,” McIlroy said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

“It’s not as if I don’t see some of these guys” out and about, he said.

“It’s OK to get along with Brooks and D.J. and maybe not get along with some other guys,” he said.

But he said the Masters transcends any tension over the rivalry.

“This tournament is way bigger than that,” he said.

He also discussed changes to the 13th hole at Augusta National.

“More than anything else it’s just fun,” he said.

“The second shot is much more challenging than it used to be,” he said. “Because it has to be thought through, “It certainly puts the choice back in your mind

He said as a golfer, he learns at least as much from his mistakes as from his successes.

“Not every experience is going to be a good experience,” he said. “I think that would be a pretty boring life.”

He continued: “You have to learn from some of those experiences and some of that scar tissue.”

With that said, “I’m feeling sort of relaxed as I ever am’ when he comes to Augusta National.

“Good experience, bad experience, it all adds up at the end of the day,” he said. “You probably learn a little more from the bad experiences.”

McIlroy said Tiger Woods “looks good” out there in the practice rounds this week.

“If he didn’t have to walk up these hills ... I’d say he’d be one of the favorites,” he said.

“He’s got all the aspects of the game that he needs. ... The question is just the toll that it takes on his body.”

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Masters champion Tiger Woods of the United States walk to the No. 10 tee during practice round 1 at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023. (Thomas Lovelock | Thomas Lovelock/Augusta National)

9:22 a.m.: Scheffler to host champion’s dinner tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Tonight is the traditional Masters champion’s dinner.

The winner of the previous year’s Masters always gets to choose the menu for the Masters Club Dinner.

For this year, Scottie Scheffler picked steak and cheeseburger sliders with family-style side dishes. He said he isn’t big on fish but will serve a Texas redfish for those who don’t like meat.

And for dessert, chocolate chip cookies and ice cream.

The dinner dates to 1952, an idea started by Ben Hogan for all the Masters champions to have dinner. The only other person in the room is the club chairman by invitation of the winners.

Previous menus have ranged from sushi (Hideki Matsuyama) to Moreton Bay Bugs (Adam Scott) to Sockeye Salmon Tartare (Mike Weir).

9:07 a.m.: Hole in one was ‘unbelieveable’ for Sepp Straka

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Sepp Straka already has a memorable Masters moment: He aced the par-3 12th during his practice round Monday.

The winner of the Honda Classic a year ago, Straka was playing with Abraham Ancer, J.T. Poston and Chris Kirk and had 155 yards to the hole when he hit an 8-iron over the bunker fronting the green and watched his ball disappear.

“It was unbelievable,” he said.

Straka won’t get one of the crystal bowls that Augusta National awards players who have a hole-in-one during the Masters; there hasn’t been one of those at No. 12 since Curtis Strange in 1988. But that didn’t seem to bother Straka one bit.

“Every time you come it’s a special event, and then obviously this year, the one thing that’s going to stand out — I don’t think you can top that hole-in-one,” Straka said. “That’ll be a memory I’ll keep forever.”

He has some high aspirations this week.

“I feel like I’ve been trending,” he said. “The game is getting in a pretty decent spot, so hopefully just have a few good days and kind of put myself near the top and see what happens on the weekend.”

Sepp Straka gives a brief interview on April 3, 2023, at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National Golf Club)

8:57 a.m.: Hindsight is 20/20 for DeChambeau

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Bryson DeChambeau was a beefed-up, big-hitting U.S. Open champ when he came to the Masters in November 2020 and called Augusta National a par 67 because of his length. He only broke par two days, and only once did he break 70 — a 69.

“Because of that statement (some people) think I don’t have respect for the course,” DeChambeau said. “Are you kidding me? This is one of the greatest golf courses in the entire world, and if anybody thinks I don’t have respect for the course, they’d better go check out who I actually am because it’s not accurate one bit.”

DeChambeau said he regrets not clarifying that he needed to be at the peak of his game, and that wasn’t the case.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States drives on the Tournament Practice Area during practice round 1 at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023. (Logan Whitton | Logan Whitton/Augusta National)

8:43 a.m.: Tiger, other players to talk today

We’ll be hearing from several players today, including Tiger Woods, during news conferences.

Here’s the schedule.

9:30 a.m. Rory McIlroy

10 a.m. Jon Rahm

10:30 a.m. Tom Kim

11 a.m. Tiger Woods

1:30 p.m. Justin Thomas

2 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:30 p.m. Max Homa

3 p.m. Scottie Scheffler

3:30 p.m. Patrick Cantlay

Check back here later as we report what the players say.

8:22 a.m. A case of mistaken identity for Gordon Sargent

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Gordon Sargent received a special invitation to play the Masters as the NCAA champion.

He’s a sophomore at Vanderbilt but looks even younger, and that made it difficult to get around the grounds when he arrived Sunday.

In fact, a few employees figured he was one of the kids in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition.

“I’m walking around and no one is with me. I don’t even know if I had my badge with me; I think I probably still had it in the car or something,” Sargent said. “I was like, ‘Can I have player dining?’ They’re like, ‘I don’t know. Player?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I know, I’m an amateur or whatever.’ Then thankfully a couple guys from when I came last month from inside remembered me, and they kind of guided me along. But yeah, it was pretty funny.”

“They’re like, ‘Where are your parents? Like, did they send you by yourself?’” Sargent added with a smile. “I was like, ‘No, they’re coming in. I can travel by myself sometimes.’”

Amateur Gordon Sargent of the United States watches his stroke from the fairway of No. 14 during practice round 1 at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023. (Sam Greenwood | Sam Greenwood/Augusta National)

7:57 a.m.: Weather will warm up and dry out

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The upper-level disturbance that brought rain on Monday has moved through the region, although some patchy fog remains.

Skies should clear by afternoon.

We’re due for a big warm-up today through Wednesday as an upper-level ridge develops over the Southeast.

Afternoon high temperatures today will reach the low to mid-80s.

Looking ahead:

Wednesday morning will be mild with sunrise temperatures in the low 60s. Afternoon highs will be near record levels in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Thursday will bring another cold front, a few showers and storms in the afternoon into the evening. Thursday will be warm ahead of the rain with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will be breezier out of the south-southwest between 8-12 mph.

Showers look likely for Friday and Saturday rounds of the Masters. Friday and Saturday are trending on the breezier side with sustained winds 10-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible.

7:43 a.m.: Aussie amateur Crowe taking flight at Augusta National

Harrison Crowe (Augusta National Golf Club)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Harrison Crowe was having a couple of pints last summer at The Dunvegan, a pub just around the corner from the Old Course at St. Andrews, when a golf podcaster challenged someone to hit a ball off the pavement and onto the 18th green.

That would be over the buildings, across the street and onto the 18th green.

Crowe doesn’t remember how many drinks he had in him. He does remember the shot. With his left foot on the corner of the sidewalk, his right on the street, Crowe took a mighty swing and sent the ball soaring over the buildings.

The video of the successful shot went viral, turning the amateur into something of a celebrity at his first Masters.

“I think hitting that shot just kind of shows the person that I am, that I’m not really afraid to give everything a shot,” Crowe said after a practice round at Augusta National on Monday. “And it kind of shows a little bit more of the Aussie culture a little bit, that we are pretty laid back and we are ready to do things.”

Crowe’s victory at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship last year put him in select Aussie company: Adam Scott is back on the 10th anniversary of his Masters triumph, British Open champ Cameron Smith is among the favorites, Jason Day is rising through the world rankings now that he’s healthy, and Min Woo Lee is a trendy pick to do well.

“The course is definitely longer than I expected,” Crowe said, “but more so the aura around the players is so mesmerizing. You go down Magnolia Lane, it’s so special. Driving the car down there, it’s a life-changing experience. And then being here today, especially seeing how many people are out there, it’s nerve-wracking. But it’s more so exciting.”

APRIL 3

8:17 p.m.: Nobody gets Masters patrons excited like Tiger Woods

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The buzz Monday at the Masters could be heard all over the course at Augusta National Golf Club: Tiger Woods is back.

He hasn’t played a tournament round since February at the Genesis Invitational, so patrons are holding their breath hoping he tees off so they can see that Tiger tournament magic.

And they had the galleries to back it up. There’s nothing like the environment at Augusta National when Tiger Woods is on the course

8:13 p.m.: Could LIV-PGA rivalry affect relations between Masters players?

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With Augusta taking center stage in the world of golf this week, we’re taking a look at the dynamic between PGA and LIV golfers competing at the Masters this year.

The rivalry has been a topic of discussion for fans since LIV golf stepped onto the scene.

At Augusta National on Monday, it felt like fans were talking about it from the practice range to Amen Corner.

“I spent probably an hour out on the range already this afternoon. It was good to see some familiar faces. Lots of laughs and lots of handshakes, and it was really nice. I really wasn’t sure what I was going to expect walking on to the range but it was good to see some familiar faces and lot of smiles,” golfer Cameron Smith said.

Augusta National stressed the importance of still having the best players competing at the Masters despite the impact the division of the two tours has on the sport of golf.

While there were a lot of handshakes and hugs on the range, we only saw one group of LIV and PGA Tour players practicing together on the course.

The six former Masters champions competing this year who are now on the LIV golf tour are Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson.

Could the rivalry between LIV and the PGA affect relations between golfers at the Masters?

8:06 p.m.: Masters merchandise goes from traditional to trendy

AUGUSTA, Ga. - There are a lot of new items for patrons to buy this year during the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Overall, you can tell the merchandise is taking a turn from traditional to hip.

“What’s really important to golf right now is to bring some of the younger crowd in so I think they’re doing it really well, marketing it really well,” said McKenzie Beech.

For example, ball markers with pimento cheese sandwiches and Masters cup and chip bags. And another stocking stuffer: slim can koozies with a caddie bib.

Few patrons can pass up the allure of a visit to the merchandise shop at Augusta National Golf Club.

5:45 p.m.: Cameron Smith reflects on how perspective can change

Cameron Smith of Australia speaks to members of the media in a pre-event press conference during practice round 1 at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023. (Joe Toth | Joe Toth/Augusta National)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Cameron Smith was asked at a brief news conference to explain how his feelings and mindset on the first tee can change from Thursday to Sunday.

“This is probably one of the tournaments for me where I get the most nervous, I guess,” he said. “I think that first tee, just the crowd, the atmosphere you get around here is unlike anywhere else. Just gives me goosebumps thinking about it.

“Come Thursday, and then Sunday is almost a different monster when you are stepping up with a lead or in contention. You really have to learn how to control all those emotions. To be honest for me, once I hit that first tee shot, I generally calm down a little bit and can really start to see the round unfold. But you know, that half an hour before is – yeah, it’s not nice. But it’s something you look forward to.”

5:20 p.m.: Photo gallery | A day of practice and camaraderie

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Masters competitors had a busy Monday getting in some p[active and giving interviews at Augusta National Golf Club.

But they weren’t too busy to enjoy the time spent with fellow golfers. Take a look:

4:43 p.m.: ‘I want to win it again, ‘Spieth says’

Jordan Spieth (Augusta National Golf Club)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - There’s something about playing in the Masters that brings out the best in Jordan Spieth.

He’s had five top-three finishes in his first nine appearances here. Only Arnold Palmer has matched that record.

“It was my favorite tournament growing up, so qualifying to get here was always a lifelong goal of mine. I really fell in love with the game because of this tournament, back to Tiger’s chip-in to Phil’s first win,” he said.

“These were kind of heroic moments when I was at an age where I was playing some other sports and loving golf, and it inspired me to really take up the game and see what kind of moments you can create, because the ball is always in your hands.”

So now he’s making his 10th Masters appearance this week.

“From the moment I got here, I was always very excited, and I wanted to learn it and fall in love with it. Just a lot of positivity. Didn’t know what to expect, and got off to a nice start my first year and tried to carry it on every year,” he said.

Winning “would be pretty special, but at the same time when you get opportunities at a young age and you feel good about your chances, I want to win it again,” he said.

3:08 p.m.: Fred Couples discusses friendship with Tiger

(L-R) Masters champion Tiger Woods of the United States greets Masters champion Fred Couples of the United States on the Tournament Practice Area during practice round 1 at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023. (Logan Whitton | Logan Whitton/Augusta National)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Fred Couples said it’s always good to play with Tiger Woods, who’ll be at the Masters this year along with Couples.

“Always good to talk to him, and then when we come here, we’ll play tomorrow with Justin Thomas, so it’s just fun to tease him and get teased and listen to his stories,” Couples said Monday.

Even though they’ve both gotten older, the conversations haven’t changed, Couples said.

“They’re all about Charlie and Sam, how they’re doing, and he tells me a lot about Charlie, but because Sam is athletic and my wife is very athletic, so we like to know what Sam is doing,” he said.

“A little bit of golf, not so much believe it or not with Augusta. If anyone is going to tell me anything, I’ll listen to him, but I’m not telling him anything about Augusta National. We just chitchat. A lot of sports. His caddie Joe is a sport – knows everything, and then my caddie for this tournament went to Stanford, so he and Tiger have a little bit of ties, so they had a lot of chitchat.”

What was Couples’ impression of the way Tiger hit the ball and how he looked physically?

“How he hit it, he hit it really, really well. He pulled a couple drives. But last year we played, he never missed a shot. I’ve never seen anything like it. For him, he’s just out there just trying to walk around and play,” Couples said.

“Physically? You know, I don’t really ask him a lot. I think that’s not something when I text him or talk to him, really what our conversations are about. I think when he tells you I’m only going to play four events and Augusta is one of them, he’s ready to go, it’s probably not going to be easy. But I think he’ll be fine.”

Woods made his return to professional golf a year ago at the Masters. He’d had to stop playing for a time because of devastating injuries he suffered in a car wreck.

“I think the leg – I guess this is what it is,” he said. “I don’t know how much better it’s ever going to get. If he can get better where he can play 12 times, I don’t think that’s going to happen. I think he would tell me that. But he’s strong enough to hit it a mile. He’s not hitting it as far as Rory. I don’t think many people are. But he’s hitting it really strong and solid, and he looks good.”

2:30 p.m.: Q&A with Aiken professional golfer Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner answers questions on April 3, 2023. (Augusta National Golf Club)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Masters competitor Kevin Kisner, who’s from Aiken, gave some quick quotes while at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday for practice.

Q. How is it out there?

KEVIN KISNER: It’s good. It’s way more tame than we expected it to be. The greens are somewhat receptive, not real quick with the moisture in. Looks like a lot of moisture this week. So we’ll see how it shapes out.

Q. Is that helpful to get preparation knowing there’s rain in the forecast?

KEVIN KISNER: Yeah, it is. The fairways are still nice, not collecting mud. They’re still pretty dry. If we don’t get a big amount of rain, I think the golf course will be fantastic as always.

Q. A lot of talk about lengthening 13 and a big change this week. How did it play for you today?

KEVIN KISNER: I got to layup, just like I do on most of the par-5s now. D.J. hit an awesome one. He got to hit a mid-iron in there, so that was good. Yeah, just helped the bombers more.

Q. How did he do out there today?

KEVIN KISNER: He’s always the same for 30 years, stripes it, and walks around like he’s the giant he is.

Q. With the changes on 13, how do you see that affecting how the tournament as a whole is played?

KEVIN KISNER: You got to hit a perfect drive to have a chance now, where you could get away with more of a right shot. Now if you bail out to the right, you have no chance to go for it. The longer hitters will be in the trees now.

So I think the second shot -- I’m not ever going to hit it where D.J. did, but if I can hit a perfect one, I still have a difficult 3 or 4-iron off the side hill lie, whereas I used to be able to get 6 or 5.

Q. A couple folks from Atlanta here. Always good to see Georgia guys playing together. What’s that relationship like?

KEVIN KISNER: Harman and I play together all the time. We have a lot of the off-course interests together. So we played last week here.

Then Gary and D.J. have been lifelong friends. It’s a good place to hang out.

Q. How old were you when you first played with D.J.?

KEVIN KISNER: Like 5 years old. We grew up together. We were four-ball partners as kids in the state of South Carolina and played all the South Carolina Junior Golf stuff together.

Q. Do you remember the first tournament you all played in together?

KEVIN KISNER: I don’t. I told that story a long time ago when I scalded one out of the trees and beat him on the last hole. His grandfather yelled GD from the woods back there when my ball went in. That’s one of my favorites. I’ll have to look that story up.

Q. How was the turkey hunting with Harman last week?

KEVIN KISNER: It was successful, except we didn’t bag one. We had a lot of action. We were very particular on our trigger finger, which was very rare for us. Must be getting old.

Q. In your backyard, and you tend to be close to home here. What’s it like?

KEVIN KISNER: It’s sweet. It’s nice to stay at home. It’s nice to have a lot of friends and family out here supporting me. It’s a cool place.

Eight years in a row, I never would have dreamed I’d do that after turning professional. It’s a dream come true.

2:11 p.m.: Dustin Johnson plans to enjoy week, catch up with friends

Dustin Johnson answers questions on April 3, 2023. (Augusta National Golf Club)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - For Dustin Johnson, it’s business as usual this year at the Masters, he said Monday.

Nothing different?

“No. I still play golf for a living,” he said. “I’m here at the Masters and enjoying this week. This week’s all about Augusta. It has nothing to do with where you play at, but guys that are here, they play all around the world. Not everybody just plays on one spot.”

It’ll give him a chance to see some folks he doesn’t get to see very much.

“For me, like I said, all my buddies are still my buddies. Enjoy seeing them. It’s nice to see a lot of the guys because I haven’t seen them all that much,” he said. “So it should be a great week and looking forward to it.”

Among the friends he’ll be seeing is Kevin Kisner.

“I grew up playing with Kis. We’ve known each other for a long time. It’s always great to come out here. Usually each year we play one practice round together. We’re playing Wednesday too in the par-3,” he said.

Another thing he’s looking forward to is the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night.

“Eat some good food and some good wine usually,” he said. “It’s special just to be a part of it. It’s something that you’re a part of forever. It’s a special evening.”

1:43 p.m.: Jason Day says it’s ‘very special’ for him to be back

Jason Day of Australia plays a stroke from the No. 2 fairway during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Logan Whitton | Logan Whitton/Augusta National)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Jason Day said he’s made some improvements but has more to make.

Either way, he’s glad to be back at Augusta National for the Masters this year.

“To be able to be back here this year is very special” after not being able to come last year, he said Monday during a news conference.

”I think mentally I was more disappointed in myself” for not being able to be here, he said.

“It hit my confidence a lot,” he said.

He feels like his swing is good but he knows there’s room for improvement.

He’s had to analyze how he does things and work on them.

“I’m kinda physically forced to think about these things or else I could fall into bad habits” and hurt his back, he said.

“I’m moving in the right direction,” he said.

Asked whether his focus on improving keeps him in his zone or distracts him, he said:

“I would say that there’s definitely times where it holds me back” because he has to constantly work himself out of old habits and, he said.

He said autumn was probably to turning point for him.

He started to work on some new moves over Christmas break, but he hadn’t started to put himself in a position to win tournaments, he said, but that’s what he;’s focusing on now.

1:20 p.m.: Masters competitors make a difference in community

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Professional golfers competing in the Masters Tournament continue to make a difference in the lives of CSRA residents.

The latest is Jordan Speith , whose foundation picked the Children’s Hospital of Georgia as one of its 2023 community partner grant recipients.

The grant helps fund travel expenses for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

It also will fund a full-time social worker.

The dedicated social worker will play a key role in the identification of patients, their needs and the distribution of the patient assistance funds.

Speith is set to play this year at Augusta National Golf Club and was the 2015 Masters champion.

Last week, the Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation gave another $1.2 million to Children’s Hospital of Georgia and announced grants to other organizations across the CSRA .

In addition to the hospital, the grant recipients are:

Aiken County YMCA Aiken Futbol Club

Aiken High girls lacrosse program

Aiken High golf program

Apparo Academy

Augusta Arsenal Soccer Club

Augusta Heritage Academy

Chukker Creek Elementary

North Augusta Cultural Arts Council

North Augusta Elementary

South Aiken High girls golf program

Salvation Army Kroc Center

The First Tee of Aiken

As part of the children’s health pillar, the Kisners presented a $50,000 gift to Children’s Hospital in December 2020 to help start a part-time clinic for children with these health challenges.

A year later in November 2021, the Kisners pledged $5.3 million to help establish and name a center for pediatric development, behavioral health and wellness.

Another $1.2 million was given last week as the second installment of this commitment.

12:33 p.m.: Patrons come from around the world

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Patrons have come from places near and far to see the practice rounds for the 2023 Masters.

For Paul Donlon, of Edinburgh, Scotland, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

He came with five other people – but he was the only one who came in a kilt today.

Nick Proto caught up with him:

Paul Donlon said coming to the Masters was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He made the most of it — in a kilt.

11:38 a.m.: Merchandise remains popular with Masters patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Patrons are carrying bags and bags of merchandise during the first day of practice rounds for the 2023 Masters.

With a bit of a chill and dampness, outerwear is popular, as is all kinds of apparel.

And, as always, gnomes are in demand.

Take a look at what these guys from St. Louis have bought:

The patron shop at Augusta National is doing some brisk business on the first day of practice rounds for the Masters.

12:19 p.m.: Masters traffic will affect bus route

AUGUSTA, Ga. - During the Masters Tournament, traffic at the Washington Road-Alexander Drive intersection will affect the operation of the Route 5 Green Line/Washington Road bus, according to Augusta Transit.

The bus towards downtown will not make the left turn onto Alexander Drive but continue straight ahead along Washington Road.

Passengers for downtown using bus stops along Alexander Drive must now go to the intersection of Washington Road and Berckmans Road and wait at the traffic signal.

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules and which bus gets you to your destination, call 706-821-1719 between 7 a.m. thru 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

11:02 a.m.: Time for some Masters trivia

Who hit what became known in golf as the ‘shot heard ‘round the world?’

a. Arnold Palmer

b. Bubba Watson

c. Gene Sarazen

The answer: C

10:55 a.m.: Augusta National releases mowing report

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta National Golf Club released this late-morning report on the height of the cut of grass on the golf course:

Tees: 5/16 inch

Fairways: 3/8 inch

Second cut: 1 3/8 inches

Collars: 1/4 inch

Greens surrounds: 5/16 inch

Greens: 1/8 inch

10:53 a.m.: Photo gallery | Players get in some practice

9:54 a.m.: We’ll hear from some players this afternoon

AUGUSTA, Ga. - As always during Masters week, competitors will be giving interviews and holding news conferences.

This afternoon, we expect to hear from four players, and we’ll tell you what they say.

9:29: a.m.: Tiger remains a big draw for patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Tiger Woods remains a huge draw at this year’s Masters.

He’s out there on the range this morning, spotted by News 12. And he was practicing on Sunday after arriving in midafternoon.

It was a wonder Woods even made it to the Masters last year for his first major return to professional golf. He was only 14 months removed from his SUV speeding off a suburban Los Angeles road, a crash that crushed bones in his right leg and ankle. He says amputation was contemplated.

And then there he was, making the cut at the Masters and hobbling his way through 72 holes. Since then, he made it through three rounds at Southern Hills in the PGA Championship and two rounds at St. Andrews in the British Open.

9:01 a.m.: Reflections on a Sunday like no other at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. - What made Sunday so unusual at Augusta National Golf Club is that it’s the stage for the Masters and the venue for Saturday’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur final round and Sunday’s Drive, Chip and Putt national finals.

So on Sunday, golfers of all ages, both professional and amateur, came together at Augusta National, mixing, mingling and sharing a love of the game.

8 a.m.: Patrons start to fill up the course

Excited patron s pour through the gate for the first day of practice rounds at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2023. (WRDW/WAGT)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Excited patrons started coming in the gate at Augusta National Golf Club around 7:15 a.m

Many were eager to get the patron shop.

By 8 a.m., they’d been allowed on the course.

Some even got to see Tiger Woods, who was on the range at 8:05 a.m.

6:45 a.m.: Mayor’s Masters Reception kicks off golf week

The Mayor's Masters Reception was held April 2, 2023. (WRDW/WAGT)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - On Sunday, city leaders attended the Mayor’s Masters Reception.

They held it Sunday at the Augusta Commons, even though it’s traditionally on a Monday.

Families and friends got a chance to dance, bounce and try some good food just before tournament week.

One man we spoke to loves to come out each year because he loves seeing all the new faces as he supports his hometown.

“I’ve been coming out of here since it started,” Ray Thomas said. “You know what I mean, to support my city of Augusta. When I’m from all my life, and all the good people. The food, and it’s just overall everything that’s good about it.”

This was the first time other leaders from across the area were in attendance, including Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams and Columbia County Commission Chairman Doug Duncan.

6:35 a.m.: Traffic moving steadily

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Traffic is still moving steadily on Washington Road for the first day of practice rounds for the Masters.

Lighted signs on Interstate 20 say all Masters traffic should use Exits 199, Washington Road, and 200, Riverwatch Parkway. Traffic cones were just placed on Riverwatch to direct drivers toward Augusta National Golf Club.

Interstate traffic is flowing steadily and the exits aren’t yet backed up.

APRIL 2

4 p.m.: Tiger Woods arrives for Masters week

Tiger Woods practices at Augusta National Golf Club on April 2, 2023. (WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Tiger Woods is returning to the Masters, and he was already at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.

News 12 spotted him there practicing after the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals .

His return to Augusta National is no longer a surprise as it was a year ago but no less a rare appearance.

This will be only his third tournament against elite competition since he remarkably hobbled his way through 72 holes at Augusta National.

12:57 p.m.: Augusta National releases list of players

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta National Golf Club has released the list of who’ll be playing in the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Practice rounds begin Monday, with the first round starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The tournament will conclude April 9.

Get a look at who’ll be playing. Click on the link for their bio and stats:

9:52 a.m.: Legendary caddie involved in wreck on his way to Masters

Carl Jackson (Contributed)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the days leading up to the 2023 Masters Tournament, a legendary caddie at Augusta National Golf Club was in a car accident.

According to media reports, Carl Jackson was driving here from Arkansas, where he lives, when his vehicle hit a car that was stopped on Interstate 20.

Jackson, 76, was reported in good condition.

The Augusta native has caddied for more than 50 Masters Tournaments, including for Ben Crenshaw both times Crenshaw won.

When he was honored during the 2015 Mayor’s Masters Reception in Augusta, we reported that Jackson had only missed one since 1961 to recover from cancer.

9:28 a.m.: Aaron Wise withdraws from Masters, citing mental health

Aaron Wise acknowledges applause from the gallery after sinking a putt for birdie on the fifth green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in Dallas, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Aaron Wise has withdrawn from the Masters, posting on social media that he needs time away to focus on his mental health.

He will not be replaced in the field, which now is 88 players.

“Golf is just as much a mental game as it is one of physical skill, and the mental piece of it has been a struggle for me recently,” Wise posted on Instagram. “I don’t take the significance of playing at Augusta lightly, but I know that I need to take some time away to focus on my mental health so I can get back to competing at a level I am proud of.”

Wise has not played the Masters since his only trip in 2019, when he qualified by winning the AT&T Byron Nelson the year before.

He won one match but didn’t make it out of group play at the Dell Match Play last week. He had missed the cut in four of his previous five tournaments.

Wise qualified for the Masters by making it to the Tour Championship, moving into the 30th spot in the FedEx Cup standings because of the players ahead of him who had joined LIV Golf.

