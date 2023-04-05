PETA grills ‘lifelike baby’ in Easter protest

Activists with the animal rights advocacy group PETA were in downtown Charleston Wednesday to protest ahead of Easter.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Wednesday’s demonstration included someone grilling up a “lifelike baby” near the Charleston City Hall. They say the demonstration is intended to compare eating animal food products to eating a human child in an effort to encourage veganism and “compassion” for animals.

One activist says animal products that are usually eaten around Easter are often slaughtered at a very young age.

“So, the thought of grilling and eating human babies is repulsive. There’s no rational reason to grill babies from different species,” Wendy Fernandez, Junior Campaigner with PETA said. “When it comes to their capacity to suffer and feel pain and fear... pigs, lambs and chickens are no different from human babies. The chickens bred and killed for meat are killed at six weeks of age. Pig and lambs just six months of age.”

PETA says babies don’t belong on the barbecue whether that baby is a piglet, a lamb or any other beings.

